Miss South Africa beats Columbia and Jamaica to win Miss Universe

LAS VEGAS – Miss South Africa was crowned the new Miss Universe Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won the second Miss Universe crown for her country. The beauty pageant took place at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 22-year-old beauty queen aced her final answer and was crowned by Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere, of France, who won the 65th edition in the Philippines.

The last time South Africa won the title of Miss Universe was in 1978. Then, 18-year-old Margaret Gardiner won when the event took place in Acapulco, Mexico. Her win made South Africa the first nation in Africa win.

Miss Colombia Laura González and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett finished as first runner-up and second runner-up.

