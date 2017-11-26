× Man stabbed during fight at Rancho San Diego apartment

RANCHO SAN DIEGO – A man was stabbed Saturday during a fight at a Rancho San Diego apartment complex, authorities said.

Deputies arriving at 7:19 p.m. at the Eaves Apartment Complex in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court located a man who was stabbed in his right hand, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Karla Menzies said.

Deputies had been at the apartment complex an hour earlier investigating the fight but the man was not there, she said. He told them he had walked a mile to his home then returned to the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Menzies said.