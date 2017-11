× Family loses everything in El Cajon apartment fire

EL CAJON, Calif. – A family in El Cajon lost everything they own in an apartment fire Sunday.

The fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in a unit on Ballantyne Street. At least six firefighting crews went to the apartment to battle the blaze.

No one was injured, but the family lost all of their personal items in the fire.