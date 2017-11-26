× Calif. mother, 19-month-old daughter killed in crash with black bear

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. – A woman and her young daughter died when their car hit a black bear on Thanksgiving night, authorities said.

The 27-year-old mother of two daughters was driving home Thursday when the Subaru Impreza crashed into the bear on a road near San Andreas around 6 p.m., California Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald said. The woman, her 19-month-old daughter and the bear were killed in the collision.

The woman’s 4-year-old daughter was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with minor injuries, FOX 40 reported.

Friends who set up an online fundraiser for the family identified the mother has Sarah Rohde and her youngest daughter as Arianne Harris.

According to FOX 40’s report, alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.