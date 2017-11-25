× Would-be gas station robber spooked by customer, flees

SAN DIEGO – A would-be gas station robber was spooked by a customer and fled before he could carry out his plan, San Diego police said Saturday.

It happened about 8 a.m. at an Arco station in the 1500 block of Morena Boulevard, in the Bay Park neighborhood.

A man entered the station and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Before the clerk could comply with the suspect’s demands, a customer entered the store and the suspect apparently panicked and fled the scene, Martinez said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Asian man in his 50s with a mustache and a short, thin build. He was seen wearing reading glasses and a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt, Martinez said.

Police also suspect the man of robbing the same Arco station on Wednesday.

Robbery detectives are investigating both incidents, Martinez said.