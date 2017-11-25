La Mesa pianist celebrates 102nd birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- A La Mesa woman has been busy practicing a few pieces that she'll play at church Sunday to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Playing piano is just one of many things that makes Mary Jordan happy.

"I'm not a great pianist but I like to play church music and that's the way it is," Mary Jordan said. "During the depression, there was a music teacher that lived I'd say about three blocks from us in Huntington, Indiana. She gave me lessons for a quarter. I just wanted to play music."

The centenarian, who was born in 1915, has witnessed history and watched the world change.

Her 21-year-old great granddaughter is in awe of all her great-grandmother has seen and done.

"It's kind of crazy to kind of look back and think that while I'm sitting in class learning about it from a textbook, that Grandma Mary was hearing it on the radio, hearing it on the news, seeing it out on the streets," Emily Teegarden said.

But Jordan doesn't spend her time sitting at home reminiscing about the past. She embraces change and technology -- and loves her smartphone.

"If I want to know something, I ask it a question and it answers it, which I think is an amazing thing," Jordan said.

"I brag about her all the time. I will tell people that I have a 102-year-old great grandma who, if I pulled out my phone right now and texted her, she would immediately text me back. It's pretty amazing," Teegarden said.

Jordan says the secret to her longevity is faith and choosing to enjoy life, no matter what. Her family says her positive outlook on life is one they try to adopt.

"You need to be happy or unhappy, that's life. To me, you accept things and go on and ask God to help you," Jordan said.