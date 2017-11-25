Dense fog advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Dense fog was expected to take hold in the San Diego area Saturday and Saturday evening, prompting an advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory will take effect at 4 p.m., when fog was expected to begin moving in to beach areas.

Overnight, it's expected to spread five to 10 miles inland, the NWS said.

The fog could limit visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in some areas, potentially creating hazardous driving conditions and causing airport delays.

The weather service urged drivers affected by the fog to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra following distance from vehicles ahead.

The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.