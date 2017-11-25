× Argument leads to stabbing at mobile home park in Escondido

ESCONDIDO – A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone during an argument that got out of hand, Escondido police said Saturday.

Police began receiving calls at 6:47 p.m. Friday about a disturbance at the Mobilepark West mobile home park, near the intersection of Valley and Bear Valley parkways, said Lt. Chris Lick of the Escondido Police Department.

Responding officers found one person at the scene with stab wounds, and arrested 33-year-old Timothy Rauth in connection with the stabbing, Lick said.

Rauth was being held without bail on suspicion of causing great bodily injury and attempted murder.