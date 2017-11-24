Women trapped under car after suspected DUI crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two women were run over and pinned under a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver near Cowles Mountain in the San Carlos neighborhood Friday.

The crash was reported a little after 3:50 a.m. at Golfcrest Drive and Navajo Road, across the street from the Cowles Mountain trailhead, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The women were sitting on the curb on the southeast corner of Golfcrest Drive, when a 23-year-old woman drove north on Golfcrest toward Navajo Road.

"The driver of the vehicle drifted to her right and struck a fire hydrant," Martinez said. "The driver lost control of the vehicle and ran over the two females who were sitting on the curb."

Both victims, age 31 and 26, were dragged by the vehicle and ended up pinned underneath, Martinez said. Firefighters freed the women from underneath and paramedics took them to a hospital. Both suffered cuts and bruises, while the 31-year-old also sustained a lacerated liver.

The driver's name was not released, but she was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving.