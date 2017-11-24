Navy man investigated for child porn; photos possibly taken at San Diego home

SAN DIEGO – A member of the U.S. Navy is being investigated in connection with sexually explicit photos of young girls that were possibly taken near or at his San Diego home, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday.

On November 16, agents arrested Petty Officer 1st Class John Christian Ward after serving a search warrant at his Birdland home. Ward has been charged with possessing child pornography and has pleaded not guilty, according to the U-T.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips from Google that someone had uploaded dozens of images of possible child porn to a Google+ account. The San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children task force was then notified, followed by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on May 1, the U-T reported.

An agent determined most of the images to be child porn, uploaded over a period of two years. More than 100 images of child porn were found during another search of the account. Metadata suggested the photos were taken with a Samsung Galaxy S6 in May 2016 at or near Ward’s home, according to the U-T.

An investigation into the identities of the children is underway.

A hearing was scheduled for next week.

