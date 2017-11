ALPINE, Calif. — A pedestrian who was killed earlier this month, when he was struck by pickup truck in a bank parking lot, has been identified by authorities as an 86-year-old Alpine man.

Leroy Alfred Betz was hit by a pickup truck backing out of a space in the Chase Bank parking lot at 1271 Tavern Road in Alpine on Nov. 9 at around 4:15 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

He died at the scene.