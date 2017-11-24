× Crews battle vegetation fire sparked at homeless encampment

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were battling a roadside vegetation fire Friday morning off state Route 15 near Market Street in the Mount Hope neighborhood, authorities said.

The blaze was first reported about 4:35 a.m. in a stand of trees on the east side of the highway south of state Route 94 and north of Market Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. A witness told dispatchers the flames were 15 feet high.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatched four engines and a water tender to fight the blaze, the agency reported.

The far right lane of SR-15 approaching the 94 was closed a little after 5 a.m. and remain closed about 6 a.m., the CHP said. The blaze possibly broke out in a homeless encampment.