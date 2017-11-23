Letters of encouragement inspire the Aztec football team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO- 17-yea-old Alonzo Anquillano started writing letters to the Aztecs when they started their season this year. His parents had no idea, but coach Phillip Lomax, who works with with special needs students like Alonzo at Mira Mesa high school did take notice...

"It keeps them motivated, and they like my advice. I like to make comments on their videos." Says Alonzo.

Coach Lomax said, "To be honest i was a little surprised that they were so interested to get the advice. I wanted to share them with Trey- and just let him know there were fans, and he's from the Mira Mesa community so there is always a lot of kids around there that know who he is or have things they want to talk to him about. "

Coach Lomax passed the letters on to his son and Aztecs senior safety Trey Lomax - a Mira Mesa High School graduate. They caught the attention of the entire team, and Aztec community after trey tweeted out a picture of one of the letters.

"Social media is such a big part of our world now days, and guys see that, they know our fan base and they recognize guys like that..." Says Trey. "A lot of the guys who didn't even, had never seen the kid before saw him on the sidelines and recognized him just though Twitter. Meant a lot to him and his parents, and meant a lot to me and my dad."

Alonzo has one final piece of advice before their last home game this season.

"I say good luck to them, and just try to put points on the board. Dominate, execute, and do what coach Rocky Long tell you to do."