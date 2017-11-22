Shots fired at deputies during pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. - A manhunt was underway Wednesday morning in Vista after the occupants of a pickup truck opened fire on deputies investigating previous reports of shots fired, authorities said.

Deputies were first dispatched about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to reports of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of Rose Drive in Vista, sheriff's Lt. Mike Munsey said. Witnesses said the gunshots came from a vehicle that left the scene, possibly a red pickup truck.

Over the next half hour, several more 911 callers reported shots being fired from a red pickup truck "from the same general area" as the first gunshots, Munsey said. A little after midnight Wednesday morning, the deputies investigating those calls spotted a red pickup matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

"As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, they were fired upon by the occupants and the truck fled," Munsey said, adding that no deputies or bystanders were injured. "Deputies pursued the vehicle but lost the vehicle in the area."

The truck was later found abandoned and deputies launched a search for the occupants, Munsey said.

The truck was discovered parked at The Meadows Apartment Homes in the 1100 block of Meadowlake Drive near Brengle Terrace Park. Deputies surrounded a unit at the complex and were using a loud speaker to call out for the occupants of that dwelling to surrender. A little after 5 a.m., two men were taken into custody.

Authorities did not immediately confirm that the two men detained were suspected of opening fire on the deputies, and the investigation was ongoing Wednesday morning.