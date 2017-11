× Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego.

The collision happened around 8:45 p.m. near 47th Street and Logan Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian also crashed into a building. The driver was arrested after running away from the scene.

Police are still searching for two passengers.

