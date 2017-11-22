Motorcyclist killed in Carlsbad freeway crash identified

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A motorcyclist who died in a crash while splitting lanes on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad was identified Wednesday as an 18-year-old Menifee man.

The coroner’s office identified him as Dylan Jolly.

Jolly was traveling northbound on the 5 Freeway on a Harley Davidson motorcycle at around 6:15 p.m. Friday when he collided with a vehicle on his left, then hit a vehicle on his right and slammed into the back of a big rig, according to the medical examiner’s report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred north of Cannon Road.