Man accused of stabbing estranged wife faces judge

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 27-year-old man accused of attacking his estranged wife with a knife during a quarrel at an East County shopping center, leaving her hospitalized in serious condition, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an attempted murder charge.

Travis Sterling Haddix was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The defendant allegedly began stabbing his 25-year-old spouse shortly after 2 p.m. Monday while they were discussing their separation and child-custody issues in a parking lot outside an Olive Garden restaurant at Santee Trolley Square.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the alleged assailant was gone, sheriff’s Sgt. William Amavisca said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where she was admitted for serious but non-life-threatening wounds to her neck, upper body and one of her hands.

A short time later, San Diego police received a call from a College-area resident who reported that his roommate apparently had been involved in a stabbing. Officers went to the man’s home and arrested Haddix.

He faces 10 years in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy.

The defendant will be back in court Nov. 29 for a readiness conference and bail review. His preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 7.