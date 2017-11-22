Gunman robs Bay Park gas station

SAN DIEGO — A Bay Park gas station was robbed Wednesday, and the suspect remained at large.

The suspect entered the ARCO station at 1550 Morena Blvd. at 6:05 a.m., pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. He took an unknown amount of money and fled eastbound on Morena Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hooded jacket, a Chargers beanie, gray sweatpants and glasses, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.