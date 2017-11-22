Last-minute travelers can still get Amtrak tickets for Thanksgiving weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Amtrak is gearing up for Thanksgiving weekend travel, which is the busiest travel period for the company.

Amtrak says its busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after.

According to AAA last year, more than 760,000 people traveled via Amtrak during the Thanksgiving period, and a similar count is expected this year.

Amtrak set a ridership record in 2017, with 31.7 million passenger trips — an increase of 1.5 percent over the previous year.

Amtrak is ready for the surge of travelers that are already arriving at their stations and will have additional trains and seats for customers.

Amtrak officials urge travelers to download its app to help with their travel experience.

It’s also offering a red cap service to help with luggage in some cities like Los Angeles. Passengers can bring up to four bags for free.

Last-minute travelers can still get tickets for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Amtrak suggests booking your trip in the morning and arriving 45 minutes to an hour early.