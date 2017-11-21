Veteran overcomes homelessness, gives back after getting UPS job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – UPS is assisting the Veterans Village of San Diego by providing full time jobs to a few previously homeless veterans.

The jobs will help the company deliver millions of packages during the holiday shipping season.

Hector Luevano Jr. is a veteran who was once homeless. He told FOX 5 the two organizations changed his life. He encourages other people who may find themselves in a bad place that they can get through it with hard work.

Luevano was among other UPS workers who prepared Thanksgiving meals for participants living in the Veterans Village Tuesday.

UPS has pledged to hire 50,000 veterans by the end of 2018.