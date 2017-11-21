Throwing fats, oils and grease down drain could lead to San Diego sewer issues

SAN DIEGO – With the holiday season fast approaching, the city of San Diego is reminding people not to dispose of fats, oils or grease down the drain.

Fats, oils and grease may clog pipes and over time cause a complete blockage which could lead to a sewer spill. These sewer spills have the potential to reach San Diego’s bays, rivers and beaches, causing unsafe conditions and temporary closures.

To help keep your plumbing and sewers as clear as possible, here are some reminders.

Recycle large amounts of residential cooking oil or grease by disposing of it at the Miramar Landfill Recycling Center, 5165 Convoy Street

If any cooking oil or grease goes down your drain, immediately flush with cold water.

Oils also come from salad dressings, butter, bacon fat, meat drippings, milk and mayonnaise.

In addition, here are some important facts about how grease affects the sewer system.

Cooking grease coats pipelines similar to the way that fatty foods clog human arteries. The grease clings to the inside of the pipelines, eventually causing complete blockage.

Many people are unaware that pouring hot water and detergent down the drain only breaks up grease temporarily.

The city posted more information about grease spills on their website.