SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating break-ins at a jewelry store and veterinary clinic in Rancho Bernardo overnight Tuesday.

The burglaries were reported around 2 a.m. at the Oaks North Shopping Plaza in the 12000 block of Oaks North Drive.

Officers believe the burglars also forced their way into the Rancho Bernardo Veterinary Clinic next to the jewelry store. It’s not yet known if anything was taken from the clinic.