Man accused of stabbing wife in Santee arrested

SAN DIEGO – A 27-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of attacking his estranged wife with a knife during a quarrel at an East County shopping center, leaving her hospitalized in serious condition.

Travis Sterling Haddix allegedly began stabbing his 25-year-old spouse shortly after 2 p.m. Monday while they were discussing their separation and child-custody issues in a parking lot outside an Olive Garden restaurant at Santee Trolley Square, according to sheriff’s officials.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, the alleged assailant was gone, Sgt. William Amavisca said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where she was admitted for serious but non-life-threatening wounds to her neck, upper body and one of her hands.

A short time later, San Diego police received a call from a College-area resident who reported that his roommate apparently had been involved in a stabbing, sheriff’s Lt. Anthony O’Boyle said. Officers went to the man’s home and arrested Haddix, who was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.