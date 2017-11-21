Golden Hall holiday meals to be served amid hep A outbreak concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Salvation Army staff has been taking extra health precautions as their annual Thanksgiving dinner approaches due to the hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego.

The biggest Thanksgiving dinner in San Diego takes place at Golden Hall every year. Hundreds of volunteers feed more than a 1,000 people to needy families.

Due to the outbreak of hepatitis A, organizers are taking extra steps to protect everyone involved. They offered free hepatitis A vaccines to volunteers and guests ahead of Thursday. They will make sure the bathrooms are cleaned and volunteers will wear gloves to serve food.

People interested in donating to the Salvation Army to help feed the homeless can do it on their website.