Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO -- A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on state Route 94 in the Golden Hill area in a hit-and-run crash that was slowing the morning commute toward downtown San Diego several hours later, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened about 1:50 a.m. on westbound state Route 94 just east of 30th Street, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said. Details of the collision were scarce, but CHP officers reported a man was killed and investigators were searching for the car suspected of hitting that person.

A yellow tarp covered a body in the fast lane of westbound SR-94. Caltrans said the two left lanes of the highway between Interstate 15 and 30th Street remained blocked as of 5:30 a.m.