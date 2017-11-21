× Foul play not suspected in death of man found burning in Mission Bay Park

SAN DIEGO – A man who burned to death over the weekend in a dirt lot near Mission Bay Park likely died as the result of an accident or suicide, police said Tuesday.

Aijalon M. Gomes, 38, had recently moved to San Diego from Boston, and police do not believe his death is the result of homicide, San Diego police homicide Lt. Todd Griffin said.

An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer first spotted Gomes on fire late Friday night in a lot near 5200 Pacific Highway. Firefighters and police responded to the scene, where Gomes was pronounced dead, Griffin said.

The San Diego police homicide unit was tasked with investigating his death and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Metro Arson Strike Team was ordered to determine the cause of the blaze.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the death is not a homicide but rather an accidental death or suicide,” Griffin said. “A final determination cannot be made until the (San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office) completes (its) investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding Gomes’ death was asked to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.