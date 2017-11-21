Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting second child

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Baby2Baby gala at 3labs in Culver City, November 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMAS (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Baby2Baby gala at 3labs in Culver City, November 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMAS (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – Model Chrissy Teigen announced Tuesday that she’s pregnant with her second child.
With the help of her daughter Luna, Teigen posted a video to Instagram about the pregnancy.
This will be her and John Legend’s second child.
it's john's!
