Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting second child

Posted 2:13 PM, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 02:18PM, November 21, 2017

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Baby2Baby gala at 3labs in Culver City, November 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMAS (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Model Chrissy Teigen announced Tuesday that she’s pregnant with her second child.

With the help of her daughter Luna, Teigen posted a video to Instagram about the pregnancy.

This will be her and John Legend’s second child.

it's john's!

