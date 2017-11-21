× $1M bail set for suspected gunman in Imperial Beach murder

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Spring Valley resident accused of fatally shooting a man in Imperial Beach last week pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge and was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Osvaldo Lopez, 35, was arrested last Friday in the 9000 block of Towne Center Drive in University City without incident, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The defendant is suspected of gunning down 30-year-old Ricardo Sales, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, near the intersection of Donax Avenue and Florence Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 14.

There were multiple witnesses to the killing, sheriff’s deputies said, but a motive was unclear.

Lopez faces 35 years to life in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Hollander.

A status conference was set for Dec. 8.