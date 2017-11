× Van crashes into business in Miramar

SAN DIEGO – At least one person was injured when a work truck crashed into the front of a business in the Miramar area Monday.

SkyFOX video showed the damaged van that crashed into a building at Miramar Road at Camino Ruiz.

The crash possibly involved three vehicles and happened around 4 p.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were unknown.

Structural engineers were on their way to the building.