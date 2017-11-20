Son died trying to protect his mom, who was also killed in Virginia shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Grief counselors were on hand at a Virginia high school Monday after a student and his mother were killed over the weekend, according to WTVR.

Jaishaun Williams, 15, who attended Highland Springs High School in Henrico County, died after he was shot while trying to protect his mother, Renita Wells, inside a Fayette Circle home early Saturday morning, family members said.

Wells' parents believe they were both killed by her husband and Jaishaun's father, Derrell Williams, who was later arrested on unrelated charges.

Williams, 33, is expected to be arraigned in New Kent County court on several charges including felony eluding police, possession of drugs, and gun charges. While he is not charged with the homicides, police confirmed they were not looking for any suspects at this time.

"I just told her the other day to get a restraining order on him because she was afraid," Renita's mother Rachelle Wells said.

Williams was arrested on Interstate 64 less than an hour after Saturday's fatal shooting.

A Virginia State Police trooper spotted Williams driving erratically on the interstate in New Kent.

"[The] trooper initiated a traffic stop with his lights and siren, and the violator car immediately accelerated up to 130 miles an hour, to attempt to elude," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "[Williams] turned off his headlights and approached another vehicle. [Williams] immediately swerved to miss the upcoming vehicle and then lost control, spinning out on the roadway. Once the car came to rest, [Williams] ran on foot leaving his vehicle in drive forcing it into an embankment around the 217 mile marker."

After catching and arresting Williams, police said they found cocaine and a handgun in his car.

A candlelight vigil for Renita Wells and her son Jaishaun is planned for Wednesday evening in front of Fayette Circle home.

The Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance asks that anyone who is a victim of domestic violence contact them for help. That statewide hotline number is 1-800-838-8238. Or text (804) 793-9999. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE). Those needing immediate assistance can call 911.