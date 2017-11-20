× Police search for missing autistic man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police in Oceanside were seeking public help Monday to find a missing autistic man who could be in danger.

David Latham, considered missing and at risk, was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood on Division Street near the athletic fields at Oceanside High School, Oceanside police said.

Latham was described as a 5-feet-8-inch, 155-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey sleeves and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Latham or his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.