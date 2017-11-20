Oceanside Transit Center changes to improve holiday travel, officials say

SAN DIEGO — Transportation officials Monday morning will celebrate the completion of $28 million in improvements to the Oceanside Transit Center that they say will make holiday travel much smoother in the region.

The San Diego Association of Governments and the North County District expanded the center to increase the number of trains that can board passengers simultaneously and to allow freight trains to pass through the station, which is one of the county’s busiest, while passengers are boarding.

This means that the 1.2 million annual COASTER, Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers who use the station can expect a smoother experience, according to SANDAG.

Other improvements include creating level boarding for the north platform, which allows disabled riders to board quickly and without assistance, new shelters, seating and electronic arrival times.