Motorcyclist dies after colliding with tanker truck

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Monday morning when a motorcyclist and tanker truck collided near Naval Base San Diego, authorities said.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 5:50 a.m. to the scene on Harbor Drive near the border of San Diego and National City, according to San Diego police and a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log. The crash happened between South 32nd Street in San Diego and West Eighth Street in National City.

A witness told the San Diego Union-Tribune the crash happened as the tanker truck was making a turn.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the northbound lanes of Harbor Drive were blocked.