Man slashed with broken bottle outside liquor store

SAN DIEGO — An argument outside a Logan Heights liquor store turned violent when one man slashed another with a broken wine bottle, police said Monday.

The attack happened about 6:15 p.m. Sunday outside V&D Market on the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Sampson Street, San Diego Police Sgt. Alan Karsh said. It began as a verbal confrontation between a 33-year-old man and another man in his 50s.

During the argument, the man in his 50s “broke a wine bottle and slashed at the victim,” Karsh said.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, Karsh said. No arrests were made and detectives were investigating the assault and searching for the suspect.