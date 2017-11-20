Local author to release book ‘Hunting Charles Manson’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Charles Manson who masterminded one of the most heinous mass murders in American history is dead, but for local author Caitlin Rother, Manson’s still very much alive in the pages of her soon to released book “Hunting Charles Manson.”

Rother and her co-author Lis Wiehl tackled the book like a cold case. Most of what she calls new information comes from transcripts from parole hearings of the other co-defendant.

Describing Manson as the very definition of evil, Rother said he is a fascinating.

“For many people when you think of evil serial killer -- Charles Manson is the first thing out of their mouths," she said.

Smart, but with learning disabilities and unable to read, Manson used philosophy, the bible, and authors like Dale Carnegie to manipulate his cult followers. Some follower of whom still believe in him today, like Sandra Collins Good who’s from San Diego and attended Point Loma High School,

“She is one of the most loyal followers. She goes back to the beginning. She even moved to Corcoran after she got out of prison to be closer to Manson.”

It’s not just Manson family members who continued to revere him; thousands more, followed him on social media and YouTube.

In death, Rother said his infamy will only increase.

“Now that he’s died I think he will escalate into an even more of cult figure because now he can never answer for himself. Even though he never admitted he did these things, I think people were always hoping."