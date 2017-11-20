× Brush fire burns behind Chula Vista school

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A fire burned behind a Chula Vista high school Monday night.

A brush fire charred around 2 acres of land at Rock Mountain Road and Magdalena Avenue – near Olympian High School, fire officials said. The fire was reported around 7 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish it before it threatened structures.

There were two other small fires near Bonita Long Canyon around 4 p.m. Monday.

The cause of each of fire is under investigation.