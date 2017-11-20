Authorities investigate possible arson in Horton Plaza

SAN DIEGO — A food cart was destroyed by flames early Monday morning outside Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego in a fire investigators believe was likely set by an arsonist.

The blaze, reported at 4:50 a.m. outside the main entrance to the downtown shopping center, comes about two months after a hot dog cart in the area was destroyed by an arsonist’s fire. The blaze Monday morning destroyed a crepe cart, while the fire Sept. 24 destroyed popular hot dog cart Brooklyn Dogs.

Two fire engines from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to douse the flames that engulfed the crepe cart, and two investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team were also dispatched to the scene, according to an agency incident log. Firefighters also reported a second fire in a garbage can at about 5:45 a.m. Monday on Broadway near Horton Plaza.