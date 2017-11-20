× 8 women accuse Charlie Rose of sexual harassment

NEW YORK – Eight women have told The Washington Post that television host Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them.

The women were employees or aspired to work for Rose at the “Charlie Rose” show, according to the Post. The advances included lewd phone calls, walking around naked in front of them or groping them, the women said.

Three of the eight women spoke on the record.

Rose posted his statement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

A PBS spokesperson said “PBS was shocked to learn” about “these deeply disturbing allegations,” and that it would immediately suspend distribution of Rose’s show.

“’Charlie Rose’ is produced by Charlie Rose, Inc., an independent television production company. PBS does not fund this nightly program or supervise its production, but we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” the spokesperson said.

The alleged advances took place from the late 1990s to 2011, according to the Post.

