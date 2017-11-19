× Small brush fire in Oak Park knocked down by firefighters

SAN DIEGO – A small brush fire in an open area in the Oak Park neighborhood of eastern San Diego was quickly knocked down by firefighters Sunday.

Dispatchers received a call about the fire, in a canyon near 6350 College Grove Drive, at 12:07 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The blaze was initially reported to be “the size of a house,” officials said.

Firefighters put out the fire “very quickly” after arriving on-scene, San Diego Fire-Rescue Monica Munoz said in an e-mail.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged, she said.