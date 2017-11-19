Rancho Penasquitos families without home after apartment fire

SAN DIEGO – A fire completely destroyed an apartment unit and damaged another in a Rancho Penasquitos complex, leaving two families without a home Sunday.

The fire began about 12 p.m. on the patio of a ground-level apartment and spread to the inside, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The bottom unit was a total loss and a second-level unit had damages to its patio and smoke damage to the inside, Munoz said.

Two adults and three children lived in the first-level apartment, and will stay with family members, she said.

The Red Cross will provide shelter for the second-level family, two adults and one child.

Munoz said both units had a total of about $100,000 of damage to the structure and $50,000 of damage to contents.