LOS ANGELES – The 45th Annual American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater Sunday night. See what some of the ladies wore on the red carpet.
Photos: Red carpet fashion from 2017 AMAs
-
Donna Karan slammed for allegedly suggesting Weinstein victims were ‘asking for it’
-
Best bets for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards
-
Cult leader Charles Manson dead at 83
-
Seth MacFarlane joked about Kevin Spacey in 2005 ‘Family Guy’ episode
-
Singer Jason Aldean describes ‘horrific’ Las Vegas shooting
-
-
Sir Patrick Stewart among stars honored at San Diego International Film Festival
-
Chula Vista police officer grazed by bullet during Las Vegas mayhem
-
Harvey Weinstein sex assault scandal grows as more women come forward
-
Country music legend Mel Tillis dead at 85
-
Wendy Williams faints, collapses during scary live TV incident
-
-
Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell dead at 81
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer
-
O.J. Simpson walks out of Nevada prison after 9 years