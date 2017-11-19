‘Napalm Girl’ Photo: The Untold Story

SAN DIEGO – It’s an iconic photo, seen worldwide, showing the horrors of war in a way words never could. It’s also a photo with a touching backstory that not many know.

It was taken by Nick UT who was 15 years old when he began his career as an AP photographer. He looked up to his older brothers, both killed in the Vietnam War, one of whom was also a photographer.

“He teach me how to take a picture, but not too long, a year later he was killed,” said Ut.

Before his brother died, he said he wanted to take a photo that would end the war – a wish that would influence Ut for years.

“NAPALM GIRL” – JUNE 8, 1972

Ut was on assignment near Saigon when South Vietnamese planes mistakenly bombed a village.

“I saw 4 bombs, 4 napalms and big explosion,” said Ut.

What happened next, he still remembers after all these years. He describes seeing a little girl running with her arms held out and wondering why she wasn’t wearing any clothes.

That girl was 9-year-old Kim Phuc, her clothes burned off by napalm as she ran screaming from pain and fear.

“I saw her left arm burned so badly, her back, you can see her skin coming off,” said Ut.

Ut poured water on her, sure she was going to die. Then he carried her to a car and went to the hospital. They arrived 40 minutes later and against all odds, the girl survived.

DIVINE INTERVENTION

“When I took the picture of Kim Phuc, I could hear my brother say something,” said Ut.

When Ut rushed back to develop the film, he prayed to his late brother to help him get ‘the’ photo to end the war. That’s when he came across negative number seven.

“The picture, the napalm was number seven…in Vietnamese the families name number 1-12 and my brother number 7,” said Ut.

He took that as a sign that he fulfilled his late brother’s wish.

The photo was published the next day. Editors worldwide debated over showing nudity. President Nixon even wondered if it was staged. The unforgettable image would go on to become a symbol of the cruelty of war, earning Ut a Pulitzer Prize in 1973. Two years later, Saigon fell.

“People always talk about my picture…oh, we know your picture. I saw the picture when I teenager…your picture stopped the war,” he recalled. “Oh, I don’t know if it stopped the war, but it changed something,” said Ut.

Nick Ut and Kim Phuc remain lifelong friends. They get invited to conferences around the world to talk about the photo, the experience and their friendship. Ut retired in March from the Associated Press after working there for 51 years. Phuc now lives in Toronto, Canada with her husband of 25 years, their two grown sons and grandson. She is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations. She established the KIM Foundation to help child victims of war. You can learn more about it by clicking here (http://www.kimfoundation.com/modules/contentpage/index.php?file=intro.htm). She also just released a memoir (http://www.fireroadbook.com/).