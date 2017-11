NEW YORK – Earle Hyman who most notably played Bill Cosby’s father on “The Cosby Show” has passed.

Hyman was 91 when he died at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in New Jersey, TMZ reported Sunday.

Hyman’s character on Cosby’s TV show was Russell Huxtable. He received an Emmy nomination for the role in 1986, according to TMZ. He was also the voice actor in “ThunderCats.”

Bill Cosby tweeted Sunday thanking Hyman.

Earle Hyman brought love, dignity and integrity to Grandpa Huxtable. Thank you, Earle, you will live forever. — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) November 20, 2017

We have gained another Angel. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

