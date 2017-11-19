× Boy reported missing in Amber Alert found safe in Mexico

SAN DIEGO – The 15-month-old Boyle Heights boy who was reported missing in an Amber Alert last week, when he was allegedly abducted by his father, has been safely found in Mexico, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Sunday.

Noe Reyna first went missing on Nov. 14 and LAPD officials previously said they believed the toddler was with his father, 35-year-old Carlos “Ivan” Reyna, in Mexico. On Sunday, officials confirmed the boy was located by officials from the Department of Homeland Security in Mexico and said he was safely found, KTLA reported.

His uncle was given instructions by authorities to bring him back into the U.S., LAPD Capt. Ruby Flores said during a news conference. She said the young boy seemed “well taken care of” and his mother will soon be interviewed by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Meanwhile, his father is expected to faces charges, which the LAPD will recommend to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Flores said.