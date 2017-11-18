× Woman walking in crosswalk struck by vehicle, driver flees

SAN DIEGO – A woman was injured when she was struck in a crosswalk in the Midway District early Saturday.

At about 2 a.m., an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Sports Arena Boulevard struck the 48-year-old woman, who was crossing the road at the intersection with Rosecrans Street, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The impact fractured the woman’s left shoulder, and she also sustained abrasions to her head and elbow, according to Martinez.

The driver fled the scene of the crash. No description was given for the driver or the vehicle.

Police are investigating the incident.