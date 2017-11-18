Teens stabbed, beaten when fight breaks out at party

SAN DIEGO — Three 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were injured at a large party in the Castle neighborhood of San Diego when a fight broke out, authorities said Saturday.

The man and one of the boys suffered stab wounds while the other two boys were beaten in the fight, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. All four victims were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Heims said.

The fight was reported at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Redwood Street.

During the fight, the 19-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and one of the 17-year-old boys was stabbed in his left hand, Heims said.

There were no suspect descriptions available.