× 73-year-old man robbed in armed home invasion in Bay Park

SAN DIEGO – Two suspects, one of whom was armed, walked into a 73- year-old man’s Bay Park residence and robbed him of cash, police said Saturday.

The man was not injured in the home invasion, which was reported at 11:56 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Cowley Way, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was sitting in his recliner when he saw two male suspects walk into his apartment through the front door.

One suspect stayed by the door while the other suspect walked up to the victim, pulled a gun from his waist and demanded money, Heims said. The gunman took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim and then fled with the other suspect out the front door, according to Heims.

The gunman was described as black, between 20 and 30 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and heavyset. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants and his face was covered with a white and gray mask.

The suspect by the door was only described as wearing a red baseball cap.