Woman stabbed multiple times following online argument

SAN DIEGO – A war of words on social media turned to actual violence in southeast San Diego when two women met in person following an online argument and one stabbed the other, police said Friday.

After arguing on the unidentified social media site, the 21-year-old victim and the suspect, 19-year-old Jaquela Jacquess, met up about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 36th Street, near Emerson-Bandini Elementary School in the Southcrest neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

“(They) got into a physical fight,” Heims said. “During the fight, the victim was stabbed multiple times.”

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, Heims said. Jacquess was arrested a short time later, but her name did not appear in jail records as of about 4 a.m. Friday.