Water main break floods Mission Valley apartment complex

SAN DIEGO - A water main break near the Del Rio Apartment Homes in Mission Valley left many residents without water Friday.

City crews worked for nearly 24 hours Friday cleaning up and repairing after an 8-inch diameter water main broke at the intersection of Fenton Parkway and Rio San Diego Drive, shortly after 3:30 a.m.

While water has now been restored, some neighbors woke up to bone dry showers and a mess of a drive as they tried to make their way to work.

A water wagon was brought to the site to give dozens of neighbors water for the afternoon. The city of San Diego has now seen almost 70 water main breaks so far this year , that’s down from the 86 we saw last year, according to the city.