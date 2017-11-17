Nanny charged after boy found wandering alone at Michaels

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A 42-year-old nanny has been charged after a young boy in her care was found wandering alone inside a Michaels craft store in Encinitas Thursday night.

Desirae Harris of Carlsbad is charged with one count of felony child endangerment.

Six hours after the boy, Connor, was found, he was reunited with his parents at Polinsky Children’s Center. He was unharmed.

Connor was mistakenly left at a Michaels store on North El Camino Real, a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department official said.

Employees told deputies they found Connor alone in the store around noon. They made an announcement over the store’s public address system, as well as searching the parking lot and surrounding businesses for the boy’s parents.

Sheriff’s helicopter made announcements to surrounding neighborhoods.

Harris posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.